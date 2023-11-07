DILG, SUCs in CL partner for anti-illegal drugs drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Several state universities and colleges or SUCs in Central Luzon have joined hands with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to boost the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

Students from the President Ramon Magsaysay State University in Zambales, Bataan Peninsula State University, Tarlac State University and Aurora State College of Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding showing their commitment to support the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan” (BIDA) program of the government.

Aside from the DILG, other government entities collaborating in the program include the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police and Department of Health.

The agencies share insights concerning the intricacies of illegal drugs, pertinent laws, and terminologies involved in the implementation of drug-demand reduction activities during BIDA symposiums.

DILG Central Luzon Director Anthony Nuyda said the symposiums are among the drug-demand reduction strategies of the BIDA program that enlighten and educate students on the adverse effects of illegal drugs.

These are expected to foster self-discipline while engaging the youth as partners in combating drug-related issues.

He said students from SUCs gain insights about the importance of a drug-free and responsible lifestyle in the BIDA symposium being conducted in their respective schools.

Nuyda added that the DILG in Central Luzon aims to engage more youth in promoting a clean community that is free of illegal substances, through partnerships with different SUCs in the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija Aurora, and highly-urbanized cities Olongapo and Angeles.