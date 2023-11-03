DILG warns BSKE winners: Assume posts in 3 weeks

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has warned newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to assume their respective posts after the three-week transition period which allows the turn over of barangay properties and assets from outgoing village officials.

The agency said that winning candidates who fail to assume their posts may face administrative cases.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos underscored that the three-week transition period allotted by the DILG and Commission on Elections (Comelec) is important as "this will spell the difference between whether the incoming officials could immediately buckle down to work or not."

"It is very important to properly turn over the barangay properties to the newly elected officials. How many computers? How many vehicles? Are they in good condition? Maybe when you sit there, the barangay hall is empty,” Abalos said on Thursday.

He added that the DILG issued Memorandum Circular No. 2023-166, covering elected barangay and SK officials nationwide.

Newly-elected officials can use this as a guide prior and during their assumption.

Outgoing barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials were also directed to submit the final inventory of village properties, financial records, documents, , and money accountabilities to ensure turnover of the same to the incoming or newly elected officials.

"We don't want to mess up. I reiterate this announcement because this will cover all the barangays and SK in the entire Philippines. After you take your oath, coordinate with our DILG officer on the ground and we have given them instructions to have a proper turnover),” Abalos said.

He noted that based on the DILG's estimate, two to three weeks will be needed to resolve any problem that may arise on the ground especially for those who have no experience in governance.

Abalos clarified that the DILG issued the guidelines following the advice of the Comelec that winning barangay and SK election candidates, upon being proclaimed and taking their oath, can assume office.