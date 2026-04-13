Dinamulag Festival 2026 held in Zambales province

Sports competions, cultural events and other activities marked the recently-concluded Dinamulag Festival 2026 in Zambales province.

Province officials said these highlights of the celebration reinforce its role as one of Zambales’ premier events that celebrates local pride and unity.

The activities included the Dinamulag Fun Mountain Bike Challenge at the Zambales Sports Complex, where cyclists demonstrated endurance and skills across varied terrain.

Governor Hermogenes “Jun” Ebdane Jr. attended the event, which began with a Zumba session to energize participants.

In the 25 years old and below category, John Lemon Alvarez secured the championship title. He was followed by Ruel Alivia (1st runner-up) and Royce Espinosa (2nd runner-up).

In the 26 years old and above division, Michael Ochoa emerged as champion, with Sanny Britania and Crisam Edejer finishing as 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

A three-day Firearms Exhibit was also conducted at the Legislative Building in Iba.

The event featured accredited dealers including The Gunstore, Armscor, and Trustrade.

Events organizers said that firearm purchases are strictly limited to individuals with complete legal documentation, in coordination with the Philippine National Police – Firearms and Explosives Office.

The provincial government also spearheaded a Mango Industry Training at Batungbacal Farms in Barangay Buhawen, Palauig.

Provincial Agriculturist Arnel Abayan led discussions on the Mango Valley Project, modern farming techniques, and innovations aimed at boosting productivity among local growers.

Scores of enthusiasts also participated1st Governor’s Cup 10-Man Team Dinamulag Airsoft Competition in Barangay Dirita, Iba.

The second day of the 3rd Governor’s Cup ShootFest – PPSA Level 2 Sanctioned Competition and LTOPF Caravan was also conducted at Camp Captain Conrado D. Yap.

The event focused on responsible firearm handling and professional development.

The evening program shifted to entertainment and artistic excellence with the Zamba Tuklas Talento 2026 Grand Finals.

The “Galing ng Luzon – Luzon-Wide Got Talent” segment featured performances from the region. The event captivated audiences with diverse acts in music, dance, and creative expression.

Top honors were awarded to Amazing Resiklo (Galing ng Luzon), Trixie Dayrit (Himig ng Luzon), Hezron Jhon Rafanan (Himig ng Zambales – College/OSY Category), and Precious Melody Dela Cruz (Himig ng Zambales – Elementary/High School Category).

Local leaders said the Dinamulag Festival 2026 is a vibrant convergence of culture, talent, sports, and community development.

The provincial government of Zambales said the festival promotes tourism, unity, and pride among Zambaleños.