Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos...filming a movie together

Teaming up for the first time is GMA's primetime king Dingdong Dantes opposite former ABS-CBN executive Ms. Charo Santos.

Both are headlining a movie under the co-production of Cornerstone Studios and AgostoDos Pictures, owned by Dingdong.

"Love To Love" is its working title which started filming on April 24, 2024.

For his part, Dingdong noticeably grew a beard and sported a crew-cut haircut.

Charo, on the other hand, seemed happy to be back to shooting a movie.

Dingdong explained

"Pre-pandemic pa ito," referring to the project that was first conceptualized in 2019.

"Ayoko muna magbigay ng mga specifics about the film's genre. Basta looking forward ako to do a film with Mam Charo, I look up to her, e."

"Alam nyo napapanood lang natin sya madalas on tv, I know her body of work.

"Especially Pag nag-uusap kami, much respect and always in awe kapag kaharap ko siya."

"Isang napakalakiñg privilege to work with Mam Charo and I'm sure it's one exciting project.