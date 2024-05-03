Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos...filming a movie together

Teaming up for the first time is GMA's primetime king Dingdong Dantes opposite former ABS-CBN executive Ms. Charo Santos.
Both are headlining a movie under the co-production of Cornerstone Studios and AgostoDos Pictures, owned by Dingdong.
"Love To Love" is its working title which started filming on April 24, 2024.
For his part, Dingdong noticeably grew a beard and sported a crew-cut haircut.
Charo, on the other hand, seemed happy to be back to shooting a movie.
Dingdong explained
"Pre-pandemic pa ito," referring to the project that was first conceptualized in 2019.
"Ayoko muna magbigay ng mga specifics about the film's genre. Basta looking forward ako to do a film with Mam Charo, I look up to her, e."
"Alam nyo napapanood lang natin sya madalas on tv, I know her body of work.
"Especially Pag nag-uusap kami, much respect and always in awe kapag kaharap ko siya."
"Isang napakalakiñg privilege to work with Mam Charo and I'm sure it's one exciting project.
Former child actor Charlon Davao's son, fitness buff Anthony Davao is entering showbiz.
Anthony will be introduced in Vivamax's latest flick "Lady Guard" which streamed this week at Vivamax streaming site.
Anthony's uncle Ricky Davao supports his nephew's decision to try his luck in showbiz via sexy films.
"Walang isyu sa akin kung pinili niyang psukin ang sexy films. Maganda naman ang katawan niya. Basta ang pakikisama ang importante. Minsan, kahit gaano kagaling ang artista Pero kung walang pakikisama, prima Donna, hard to work with, mahirap."
"I think it's really your talent and then being professional, meaning yung respeto mo sa lahat ng tao na katrabaho mo."
"Kapag masarap Kang kasama, people will look for you."
The multi-awarded actor never denied he did nude scenes in some of his films.