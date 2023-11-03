Diocese of San Fernando to celebrate 75th anniversary

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Catholics devotees in Pampanga will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Diocese of San Fernando this coming December 11.

The celebrations will be attended by the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Most. Rev. Charles John Brown.

A thanksgiving mass will be held during the said date followed by the official announcement of the seven jubilee pilgrim churches along with the ceremonial lighting of the 75 Years Full of Grace Giant lantern.

There will also be a performance of the 75 Years Full of Grace song by artist Bituin Escalante and the Mater Dei Music Ministry.

Another highlight of the event is the procession of the images of the Santo Cristo del Perdon y Caridad and Virgen delos Remedios accompanied by the official religious standards of all archdiocesan parishes and shrines.

The Diocese of San Fernando was founded on December 11, 1948. It formerly comprised the provinces of Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, parts of Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.

The diocese was later elevated to a Metropolitan See and Archdiocese.