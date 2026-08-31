Diokno calls for national flood-control masterplan

Akbayan Party-list Representative Chel Diokno said he is pushing for the creation of a nationwide flood mitigation masterplan.

The lawmaker issued the statement after his recent visit in the flood-stricken communities in Pampanga, where he led the distribution of relief goods to affected families.

"Nakagalit. Nakakalungkot. Hindi ito katanggap-tanggap," Diokno said.

"Noong nakaraang linggo, nagsagawa tayo ng relief operations sa Pampanga kasama ng Akbayanihan. Nakita natin na hindi pa humuhupa ang baha, hindi makapasok ang mga estudyante at manggagawa, at halos tumigil na ang kabuhayan at ekonomiya ng buong komunidad," he added.

During the budget hearing for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) a few days ago, Diokno said he recommended for the establishment of flood-control masterplan.

"Hindi na sapat ang pira-pirasong plano na nagbabago sa bawat administrasyon," he added.

Diokno said he also urged the DPWH to intensify lifestyle checks, conflict-of-interest disclosures, and other transparency measures in connection with its fight against corruption.

"Hindi na dapat normal ang pagbabaha. Kailangan itong solusyunan ngayon na," the solon added. (RGN)