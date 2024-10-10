Diorama exhibit opens at Clark Museum

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The CDC Clark Museum has unveiled its newest exhibit, the “Tipos del País”, which will run from October 11 to November 11, 2024.

The exhibit features dioramas depicting everyday scenes of life in Pampanga, highlighting the province’s culture and traditions.

The exhibit was organized by diorama artists Dodjie Aguinaldo, Fernando Yumuli, Mark Wilson Sagum, Burt Santiago, Tetu Lozano, Aprille Gagui, Zed Moreno, and Richard Escotto.

The presentation serves as a vivid testament to the dynamic socio-cultural landscape of the Philippines.

Dioramas, as three-dimensional models, have the unique ability to encapsulate historical and cultural narratives in a tangible format.

They capture a variety of scenes, from bustling local markets to traditional festivals, providing visitors with a glimpse into the daily customs and traditions that define Pampangan life.

Each piece reflects meticulous craftsmanship, with details such as traditional clothing, local architecture, and even the sights and sounds of Pampanga’s vibrant culture.

Through the dioramas, visitors can experience the warmth of community interactions and the richness of local traditions that continue to shape the province.

The creators of the dioramas draw on their vast experience and craftsmanship to bring these scenes to life, employing meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every figure, object, and background accurately reflects the essence of Pampanga culture.

Visitors will be transported to era-specific festivities, observing the colorful attire of participants and engaging with the warmth of community interactions depicted throughout the exhibition.

“Tipos del País” not only celebrates the artistic prowess of Pampanga but also serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural preservation in an ever-evolving global landscape.