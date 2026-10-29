DIPLOMACY SHOULD HAVE A BACKBONE

Pinagsabihan tayong maging mapalad. Sinabi ni Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan sa mga reporter na dapat ituring ng Pilipinas na swerte ang pagkakaroon ng China bilang kapitbahay, at na kung gugustuhin ng Beijing na gumamit ng dahas, madali itong mananalo. Pagkatapos ay idinagdag niyang mahal nila ang kapayapaan. Hindi iyan pagbawi. Ganyan ang ugali ng mayabang: unang ipakikita ang kamao, saka sasabihing biro lang.

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Let us call it what it is. The DFA described the statement as a thinly veiled threat of the use of force, provocative and unacceptable. The President said it sounds very much like a threat and is not a diplomatic statement. It did not come out of nowhere. Jing spoke right after Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. called China the region's troublemaker, and he dismissed that as nonsense. Marcos had already summoned him in July over remarks in another media interview. One outburst is a slip. Two in a few months is a pattern.

The embassy's answer made it worse. It claimed selective quotation, accused Philippine officials of smear and slander, and then dared our lawmakers to declare him persona non grata or stop bluffing. A threat, a denial, an insult, and a dare, all from a guest in our country.

The DFA's summons was the right first move, and its warning that it reserves the right to take further diplomatic action was the right sentence. But a warning is only worth what stands behind it. The DFA has called declaring a diplomat persona non grata an option of last resort. Fine. A last resort, however, needs a visible road leading to it. If every provocation ends in the same summons, then the embassy has learned the real price of insulting us, and it is zero.

So the DFA should publish its ladder. A formal demand for retraction with a deadline comes first. Restricted access to senior officials comes next. Consultations with our own envoy in Beijing follow, and expulsion stays at the top, untouched until earned. Set the steps in advance, and the bully knows where his next insult leads.

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Ang Palasyo naman ay mas pinipili ang pagtitimpi. Ayon sa press officer, hindi pabor ang Pangulo sa pagdeklara ng persona non grata at ipinauubaya ang usapin sa DFA. May lohika iyan, dahil ang Pangulo ang huling baraha at hindi dapat ilabas nang padalos-dalos. Pero ang pagtitimpi ay hindi dapat maging katahimikan. Sinabi mismo ni Marcos na ang pahayag ay karapat-dapat na pag-usapan nila ng ambassador. Gawin niya ito nang harapan at ipaalam sa bayan ang magiging pag-uusap nila ng Chinese envoy.

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For lawmakers, the job is to speak and to act. Sen. Erwin Tulfo filed a resolution urging a persona non grata recommendation. Sen. Risa Hontiveros demanded a formal retraction and apology. Sen. JV Ejercito called for the ambassador to be replaced. The embassy sneers that this is a political performance, so deny it the satisfaction. Pass the resolution, vote as one bloc across party lines, and then do the unglamorous part. Teodoro was before the Senate Finance Committee on the 2027 defense budget the very day he rebutted the ambassador, and he reaffirmed our commitment to UNCLOS and the UN Charter. The sharpest answer to a threat of force is a funded, credible defense, and the power of the purse belongs to Congress.

The DND must keep doing what Teodoro did: refute with facts, cite the law, and never trade insults. The envoy wants a shouting match, because a shouting match makes two parties look equal. Do not give him one. And when a foreign diplomat attacks the Defense Secretary by name, the whole government must stand beside him, not leave him alone at the podium.

How does one tackle a bully? Be boring, be consistent, and be right. A bully feeds on reaction, so respond on the record, in writing, with the law on your side, every single time.

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Huwag tayong humingi ng tawad sa pagpapatupad ng sarili nating batas. Binanggit ni Jing ang pagtanggal ng mga gurong Tsino at ang pag-aresto sa mga manggagawang Tsino, na itinuturing niyang inosente. Anuman ang detalye ng bawat kaso, ang paglalapat ng batas ng Pilipinas sa lupa ng Pilipinas ay hindi pagkamuhi. Kung may reklamo ang embahada, may tamang daan para doon, at hindi iyon ang mikropono ng media.

Keep the channel to Beijing open, as the DFA has said it will, since it pledged open communication and dialogue. But keep it government-to-government. Marcos's planned visit to China and the expected visit of Chinese leaders for ASEAN-related meetings are real stakes. They are also leverage for us, because a Beijing that wants those meetings to go well has its own reasons to rein in its envoy. Let Beijing choose which face it wants to show.

The embassy itself said that mutual respect should work both ways. On that, it is right. Respect is owed to our Defense Secretary, to our senators, and to a country that has done nothing but defend its own waters under international law. Hindi tayo mananalangin para sa respeto. Hinihingi natin ito, mahinahon pero walang atrasan.

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A note on the other side: Since this piece argues one position hard, the Palace and DFA have reasons for restraint. Expelling an ambassador carries heavy diplomatic consequences and can invite retaliation, and Manila has upcoming high-level engagements with Beijing that it may not want to jeopardize. The Chinese embassy denies that Jing made a threat, says his words were taken out of context, and points to his statement that China will not choose force. Reasonable people, including officials who share the anger of some of our lawmakers, can disagree on whether escalation or calibrated restraint better protects Philippine interests. This is a fast-moving story, so details may have changed since the writing of this opinion article.