Diplomats visit Pampanga churches

Pampanga Second District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo led 36 ambassadors and diplomats assigned to the country in a visit to Pampanga's historic churches in time for the Lenten season.

The group made a brief stop at the Lubao Bamboo Hub over the weekend.

Arroyo and Governor Lilia Pineda hosted the delegation as they visited several historic churches, including St. Augustine Parish Church in Lubao, which was established in 1572 and considered one of the oldest churches in Luzon.

The group also visited Betis Church in Guagua town, famously dubbed the “Sistine Chapel of Pampanga” for its intricate ceiling murals created by Kapampangan artists.

Guagua Mayor Tonton Torres welcomed the group.

The tour also included San Guillermo Parish Church in Bacolor, a unique structure partially buried by lahar following the 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo.

Lubao by Mayor Esmeralda Pineda accompanied the guests at the Bamboo Hub Floating Restaurant, where they were treated to a selection of Kapampangan and Filipino cuisine.

Also present during the event were Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Claire Lim, who joined local officials in promoting Pampanga’s cultural and religious heritage to the international community.