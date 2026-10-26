Disaster-hit residents in Porac get assistance

A total of 3,017 residents in Porac received P5,400 each under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program.

The distribution of assistance was held on October 26, according to the Pampanga provincial government.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the program to help indigent families affected by disasters.

Among the beneficiaries was 20-year-old Mart Sarmiento of Calzadang Bayu, who works as a driver.

Sarmiento thanked the government for the assistance, saying it provided significant relief to his family.

Porac Mayor Jing Capil and Vice Mayor Jen Capil expressed their gratitude to the provincial and national governments for the program.

The ECT program provides cash assistance to eligible households affected by disasters.