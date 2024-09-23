Disaster response summit conducted in Porac town

PORAC -- The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of this municipality held its Disaster Response Summit for residents over the weekend.

Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil said the program is aimed to educate the town comlnstituens of the importance of disaster preparedness and resiliency.

The summit is expected to empower more communities to be disaster-resilient.

Capil, along with other town officials, led the orientation of the participants.

The services and assistance that are available for locals in cases of disasters were discussed during the summit.

Scores of residents participated in the summit coming from Barangay Calzadang Bayu, Barangay Palat, Barangay Planas, Barangay Pio, and Porac Model Community.

Capil underscored the significance of proactive measures to reduce the impact of climate change and potential disasters, ensuring the safety and well-being of the entire community.