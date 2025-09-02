Discover Central Luzon's hidden gems via SCTEX

The NLEX Lakbay Norte adventure invites you to uncover the soul of Central Luzon.

The journey winds through the poignant history of Bataan, the vibrant waterside energy of Subic Bay, and the laid-back surf charm of Zambales, made accessible by the country’s most scenic expressway, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

A Road Trip Where Every Kilometer Tells a Story

For years, the NLEX Lakbay Norte program has been championing domestic travel by showcasing the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, and unique flavors.

The 2025 edition promises an unforgettable experience: tracing Bataan’s legacy of courage, cruising into Subic Bay’s lively harbor, and soaking in the raw coastal beauty of Zambales, all connected by one seamless, scenic drive.

Spanning 94 kilometers, SCTEX links Subic, Clark, and Tarlac, opening the door to countless adventures while offering one of the most visually pleasing expressways in the country.

Imagine cruising past emerald rice fields, rolling hills, and the majestic Zambales mountain range, all on smooth, well-maintained roads with world-class facilities at every stop.

But SCTEX is more than a road, it’s a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure.

Energy-efficient LED lighting ensures safer nighttime travel, solar-powered facilities keep operations eco-friendly, and rainwater harvesting systems at Floridablanca and Dinalupihan rest bays conserve precious resources.

These innovations mean your trip isn’t just beautiful. It’s greener and safer, too.

In Bataan, history stands proud at St. Dominic De Guzman Parish Church in Abucay, a 17th-century treasure that has weathered centuries of change.

After exploring its heritage, relax at Luces Living, a charming café where plant-based specialties meet cozy ambiance.

For beachfront tranquility, Bayandati Resort in Morong offers serene stays just steps from the sand, while EGL Beach Resort delivers comfort with panoramic sea views.

A visit to the Pawikan Conservation Center offers a heartwarming glimpse into marine life preservation, including encounters with gentle sea turtles.

When hunger calls, locals will point you to Loleng’s Hu Tieu-an, where Vietnamese-Filipino flavors fuse into unforgettable dishes.

Subic Bay buzzes with adventure. Set sail on a Sunset Cruise, where the golden light dances across calm waters, or swing into leisure at the Sunset Swing Golf Range with a backdrop of fiery skies.

Dive into marine encounters at Ocean Adventure, enjoy hearty meals at Captain Jack’s, or aim for fun at The Range.

For a taste of Subic’s global dining scene, savor crab feasts at Crabs n Crack or European-inspired plates at Urban Deli.

Rest easy at Travellers Hotel or Best Western Hotel, both offering modern amenities and easy access to the bay’s highlights.

Further north, the surf town of Liw Liwa in San Felipe welcomes visitors with its rustic beach cafés and friendly wave culture. In Botolan, Haya Nature Resort offers an eco-friendly haven surrounded by nature, perfect for slowing down and breathing in the fresh air.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sonia’s Sweets, where the famous sesame candy is a must-try, or stop by The Bakery in Iba for a comforting plate of Inongotan rice with mango and a glass of refreshing mango calamansi juice—a true taste of Zambales in every bite.

NLEX Lakbay Norte is more than a scenic escape. It is a boost for local economies and a celebration of the people, culture, and landscapes that make Central Luzon unforgettable. It’s a reminder that some of the country’s most remarkable adventures are just an expressway away.