Discovering Pasig through Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

Beyond the leisure of a staycation, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila offers guests an immersive destination experience thoughtfully curated to showcase the evolving identity of Pasig, a city where history and modernity coexist.

Rising above the vibrant Ortigas skyline, Marco Polo has long been recognized for its spacious and elegant rooms, warm hospitality, and panoramic city views. Yet what truly sets the property apart is its commitment to creating meaningful experiences that go beyond accommodation.

From intimate family gatherings to grand corporate events and milestone celebrations, the hotel’s carefully designed function spaces have become venues where memorable moments are celebrated with sophistication and comfort.

Every detail, from the refined interiors to the attentive service, reflects the hotel’s dedication to elevating every occasion.

At the center of the Marco Polo experience is its diverse culinary offering. Guests can explore an array of flavors through the hotel’s signature dining destinations, including Cucina, Lung Hin, Connect Lounge, Café Pronto, and Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge.

Each venue offers a distinct dining journey that blends local inspirations with international influences, allowing guests to experience the vibrant diversity of flavors that mirror the city itself.

But the journey does not stop within the hotel walls.

As part of its cultural immersion initiative, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila partnered with the Cultural Affairs and Tourism Office of Pasig City to introduce guests to some of the city’s most treasured cultural and historical landmarks.

The itinerary brings visitors to destinations such as Maybunga Rainforest Park, a refreshing green sanctuary amid the urban landscape; Bahay na Tisa, one of the few surviving heritage houses in the city; and the Pasig City Museum, where stories of the city’s past are preserved and shared with new generations.

The experience also highlights Pasig’s local culinary heritage through visits to beloved establishments like Ados Panciteria and Panaderia Dimas-Alang, offering guests an authentic taste of the city’s enduring food traditions.

These curated experiences reveal a side of Pasig often overlooked by many travelers — a city rich with stories, traditions, and hidden gems waiting to be rediscovered.