Displaced Anunas folks to be relocated in Magalang

ANGELES CITY — Displaced residents of Sitio Balubad, in Barangay Anunas here will be relocated to Magalang town.

The Anunas settlers were forced to flee on March 12, 2024 from the 73-hectare land claimed by the Clarkhills Properties Corporation.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said a 3-hectare area in Magalang town will be able to accommodate some 535 families identified in the recent mapping undertaken by the city government.

Based on the tally of the city government, at least 2,000 residents or 535 families qualified as beneficiaries during the mapping ordered by Lazatin to assist the displaced residents.

Lazatin said each beneficiary in the relocation site in Magalang town will get a 45-square-meter lot.

He said the city government is now preparing for the relocation of the affected families.

Councilor Arvin Suller said water and electricity connections will be installed once the identified beneficiaries are relocated in Magalang town, which is part of the First Congressional District of Pampanga.

The Clarkhills Properties Corporation took over Sitio Balubad in March this year and installed checkpoints at every entry point to the property.

Lazatin said it had offered P70 million to buy two hectares from Clarkhills for the relocation of the Sitio Balubad residents but to no avail...

This prompted the Angeles LGU to find a relocation site in Magalang town.