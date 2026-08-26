Displaced families in CL reach 19-K

Typhoons and southwest monsoon left some 19,173 families or 72,523 individuals displaced across Central Luzon as of Wednesday morning, August 26, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC-3) reported.

Based on the latest tally, 6,134 families or 21,307 individuals are staying in evacuation centers, while 13,039 families or 51,216 individuals had sought temporary shelter with relatives.

The displaced families were recorded in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City, Tarlac and Zambales.

Bulacan accounted for the largest number at 10,096 families or 36,932 individuals.

It was followed by Pampanga with 5,555 families or 22,262 individuals and Tarlac with 1,319 families or 4,247 individuals.

Bataan recorded 932 families or 4,401 individuals, while Zambales had 930 families or 3,627 individuals and Nueva Ecija had 315 families or 954 individuals.

Angeles City recorded 26 families or 100 individuals who remained displaced.

The RDRRMC-3 said it is coordinating with local government units and other agencies to monitor affected communities and provide assistance to displaced residents.

The council added that it continues to assess flood conditions as affected families await the clearing of floodwaters before returning to their respective homes.