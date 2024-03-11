Distressed OFWs get aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Central Luzon over the weekend extended financial assistance to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Bataan province.

Some 17 OFWs received the grants from the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) program.

Three beneficiaries received assistance from the Welfare Assistance Program (WAP) Bereavement Assistance.

The BPBH program is a package of livelihood support designed to offer immediate relief and a fresh start to returning OFWs facing distress or displacement.

The assistance program offers different financial aid levels depending on membership status.

Active OWWA members receive up to P20,000, while inactive members with more than one membership are eligible for P10,000.

Those with only one membership may receive P5,000, the agency stated.

The WAP program, on the other hand, extends financial aid to OFWs and their dependents for various purposes such as calamity, bereavement, and disability assistance.

The agency encourages OFWs to make the most out of the assistance to secure a better future for themselves and their families.