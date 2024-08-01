"Divine mercy was extended, but it is time for what must come to come"

Of all Catholic mystics of our days, third-degree Augustin Ian mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla is the most quoted, with the precision of her (rather Heaven’s) prophecies remaining unsullied by any miss.

Luz remains a Catholic of good standing and with the support of her bishop, as well as the assistance of priests and nuns I her prophetic vocation. With this as premise, I have frequently shared in this column the messages she has been receiving from Heaven.

The message she received from Our Blessed Mother last July 25 is backed by what we pick up from the news all over the world, on top of things hidden from mankind, such as the pending appearance of the Antichrist (as against antichrists in history). The message also seems to repeat what Luz had cited several times before, that is, the eruption of the Yellowstone volcano (more known as a park) in the US.

I read the message with trepidation, as it also announced that the extended time for Divine Mercy had ended, and Divine Justice is now about to descend upon mankind.

Here is the message of Our Blessed Mother last July 25:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart,

“I bless you because I received you at the foot of the Cross of My Son, the Cross of Glory and Majesty, Cross of Peace, of Wisdom, Cross of Security, Cross of Faith and Cross of Love.

“As My children, I know that you are waiting and that the wait seems long to you; but when the wait is over, My little children, then you will regret having uttered a complaint against the time that seemed like a long wait to you, because what is coming for all of humanity is extremely serious.

“My little children, MY DIVINE SON OFFERS YOU HIS PROTECTION, NOT LIBERATION FROM TRIALS, BECAUSE IN TRIALS YOU GROW AND ARE STRENGTHENED, IF YOU WORK AND ACT WITHIN THE DIVINE LAW IN ORDER TO OVERCOME THE TRIALS.

“MY DIVINE SON WILL NOT FREE YOU FROM TRIALS, LITTLE CHILDREN, BUT YES, THE TRIALS WILL BE MORE BEARABLE IF YOU CONTINUE TO WORSHIP MY DIVINE SON.

“My beloved, I have warned you about those who dominate many of the children of My Divine Son: Freemasonry is bringing great changes to the People of My Divine Son in order to disconcert you, so that you would not recognize Him and so that you would become confused and find yourselves stumbling from one moment to the next.

“Beloved children, AS A MOTHER I REVEAL TO YOU WHAT THIS GENERATION MUST KNOW IN ORDER FOR YOU TO PREPARE YOURSELVES, BUT YOU MUST RESPOND WITH LOVE; YOU MUST NOT JUSTIFY YOURSELVES BUT RESPOND BY WORKING AND ACTING WITHIN GOD’S WILL.

“My children, you know that throughout the history of humanity there have been very many antichrists, but at this last moment The Antichrist is coming, who possesses terror and evil that have emerged from hell itself, yet My children do not obey Me and do not listen to Me when I warn them. You will live through what no generation before you has experienced, coming from great advances that have served man, as well as the serious and terrifying progress of misused science, and you will experience what misused science has achieved, which is unknown to you.

“Because of this, My children, I call you, children of My Immaculate Heart, I call you to do good, because good emanates good, because good gives nourishment with good and you are creatures of good.

“DIVINE MERCY WAS EXTENDED, BUT IT IS

TIME FOR WHAT MUST COME TO COME.

“You, however, as the beloved People of My Divine Son, must respond with good, with your testimony in working and acting for good, with your words that testify that you know the Divine Word.

“You must respond by receiving My Divine Son in the Holy Eucharist.

“You must respond by remaining in a state of grace so that the Devil would not confuse you.

“My beloved, happiness is more than a passing moment, happiness is perpetual for those who seek to live a full spiritual life.

“I call and invite you to pray for the United States, My children, not only because that nation will suffer, but because when great volcanoes awaken, not only will that nation suffer, but so too will a large part of humanity.

“Again I invite you to pray for France, for it will be strongly purified.

“I invite you to pray for Mexico, for that land where I am the Empress of the Americas. Mexico will suffer a great earthquake because people have not yet converted and gravely offend My Divine Son.

“I call you to pray for Venezuela, that land which is oppressed and where My children suffer cruelly.

“I invite you to pray for Ecuador; it will suffer gravely due to a volcano.

“I invite you to pray for Puerto Rico, for the Dominican Republic and for Haiti: they will suffer greatly due to water and wind.

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I call you to hold to the Divine Word in your life, in your works and actions. I call you to keep in mind that My Divine Son awaits you and that you are His children, but He does not break in where human freedom keeps Him waiting and does not allow Him to pass.

“DIVINE JUSTICE EXISTS, BUT EVEN SO, MY DIVINE SON RESISTS USING IT BECAUSE OF HIS GREAT MERCY.

“AT THIS MOMENT IT IS MAN WHO IS PUNISHING HIMSELF, WHO OPPRESSES HIMSELF, WHO IS CRUEL TO HIS BROTHER AND TO HIMSELF. MAN HIMSELF IS LEADING HUMANITY TO SUFFER THE GREAT TRIBULATION DUE TO THE DESIRE FOR GLOBAL SUPREMACY.

“Beloved of My Immaculate Heart, pray, pray wherever you are, pray in silence, pray out loud, pray by bringing good to your brothers and sisters, pray by being merciful, pray by helping those whom you need to help, pray so as not to be confused.

“My children, the Peace of My Divine Son stands before you because such is the royalty of My Divine Son; He stands before you because He wants to save your soul and wants you to respond: ‘Yes Lord, here I am to obey, because I want to save my soul’,

“As a Mother, I am before you at all times, calling you to maintain faith and unity, calling you to be love and forgiveness, for in the end, My children, you will say out loud: ‘May You Our Lord be adored, adored be for all eternity’, for in the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph for the glory of the Most Holy Trinity and the salvation of souls.

“I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. “ (End of message.)

I am also sharing here the commentary of Luz de Maria:

“Brothers and sisters, Our Most Holy Mother gives us Her Love through Her Word in order that we may continue to bring the love that Our Lord Jesus Christ gives us to all our brothers and sisters by means of our testimony.

“In convulsion and confusion, humanity continues to go where it is most convenient in order to be well regarded by society.

“Our Mother calls us to keep in mind that what is earthly is temporary, but even if it is temporary, this is where we have to work to sow a good seed of faith, hope and charity. Knowing that harvesting means gathering as much as possible for eternal life, this is what we are committed to - continuing to gather fruit or to sow, but always on the path that Our Lord Jesus Christ has set out for us. Amen.”