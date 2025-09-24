Dizon irked with ‘substandard’ Candating flood control project

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon and Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) adviser Benjamin Magalong did not hide their irritation during the inspection on Wednesday of the Candating flood control project which is suspected to be another alleged substandard project.

The supposed 110.20 meters flood mitigation structure was supposed to protect Candating from the overflowing of the Pampanga River.

Three of the six packages for the Candating project were reportedly awarded to Edmarri Construction and Trading.

The slope protection project was finished in 2023 but collapsed in 2004 at the height of Super Typhoon Carina.

Earlier this year, DPWH 1st Pampanga District Engineering Office said "the collapse was caused by a saturated embankment, resulting in the bending of steel sheet piles.