Dizon orders immediate completion of Apalit road

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered for the immediate completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of a section of MacArthur Highway in Apalit, Pampanga.

Dizon led the inspection of the project in Barangay Sampaloc on Friday, January 26.

He was accompanied by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, and other local officials.

According to the transparency board posted at the site, the road project costs ₱35,610,746.35 and scheduled for completion on July 8, 2026.

But Dizon directed DPWH Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office Chief Alfie Lejarde to finish the project ahead of schedule.

“Basta kailangan matapos ito bago magtag-ulan. E puwedeng July, sabihin mo sa contractor,” Dizon told Lejarde.

(We have to finish this before the rainy season. It cannot be in July, tell the contractor.)

The section of MacArthur Highway drew criticism from the residents, officials and motorists after remaining unfinished for a long period.

The deteriorating road causes inconvenience and accidents.