Dizon vows to complete Arayat bridge project

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has vowed to complete the construction of San Agustin Bridge in the town of Arayat within the year.

In a press briefing on Monday, Dizon expressed dismay over the project, which has remained unfinished for several years.

Dizon said he personally inspected the San Agustin Bridge during a visit to Arayat in September 2025.

He also checked the "substandard" flood control project in Barangay Candating.

“After namin binisita ang palpak na flood control sa Arayat, pinakita sa amin ng bagong mayor ang San Agustin Bridge na hindi kailanman natapos. Parang eight to ten years na ganyan ang itsura. Tatapusin po natin ‘yan this year. Iyan ang ipinangako natin sa mayor at sa gobernador ng Pampanga,” Dizon said.

He added that completing the bridge is among the top priorities of the DPWH this year.

The San Agustin Norte Bridge is located a few kilometers away from the controversial Candating Flood Control Project.