DMW-3 activates aid system for OFWs

An airport assistance system has been activated by the Department of Migrant Workers Regional Office Region III to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Central Luzon amid tensions in the Middle East caused by US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The crisis has caused temporary closures, restrictions in the airspace and flight disruptions of countries including Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Israel.

These developments have led to flight cancellations, rerouting, and schedule adjustments by international carriers, affecting passengers traveling to key Middle East hubs such as Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha.

The DMW III said it activated the Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center (MWAAC) at Clark International Airport to monitor operations and coordination with airlines.

“DMW Regional Office 3 is fully prepared to assist our migrant workers and ensure their welfare during this period of uncertainty. Aside from the 24/7 MWAAC at Clark, provincial offices across Central Luzon are on high alert to assist families and OFWs needing guidance, coordination, or immediate intervention," said DMW Regional Director Marion Sevilla.

As of Monday March 2, 2026, around 100 Filipinos have been assisted at the Clark International Airport MWAAC.

The government support includes guidance, airline coordination, and rebooking assistance even on holidays.

Affected OFWs may call provincial contact numbers of DMW at (Pampanga) – 0961-512-2450; (Tarlac) – 0927-409-3086 or 0968-545-3277; (Bulacan) – 0956-199-0328 or 0968-336-1836; (Zambales) – 0961-419-4088 or 0936-950-7352; (Nueva Ecija) – 0961-436-8228; (Bataan) – 0936-950-6180; and (Aurora) – 0961-385-8812.

For further assistance, OFWs and their families may contact DMW Regional Office at pampanga@dmw.gov.ph or (045) 963-4394; processing.ro3@dmw.gov.ph or 0961-512-2450 for the Processing Division; protection.ro3@dmw.gov.ph or 0991-261-7126—Protection Division: dmwro3.wrsd@dmw.gov.ph or 0954-493-8421 – Welfare and Reintegration Division; and mwaac.clark@dmw.gov.ph or 0919-067-4042 – MWAAC Clark.

The Clark International Airport (CRK) advised passengers to regularly check airline advisories, verify flight status before proceeding to the airport, and ensure contact information is up to date for prompt notifications.

“Those impacted by the recent airspace closure in the Middle East should contact the airline for further assistance and for updates regarding their flight status,” the CRK said.

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that 45 flights were cancelled or diverted.

DMW records show that there are over 1.113 million land-based OFWs in the Middle East as of 2025.

About 96.4 percent or 1.072 million are in the United Arab Emirates (397,892); Saudi Arabia (386,699); Qatar (160,890); Kuwait (106,364); and Bahrain (21,129).

The agency added that some 50,000 OFWs have been deployed and working in Israel, Iran, Jordan, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Libya, and Syria, countries which are affected by the conflict.

DMW has urged the public to remain calm and monitor verified updates as the situation continues to evolve.