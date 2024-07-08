Do we need more movie actors in the senate?

If any country is fucked, (pardon the language) the blame can be pointed to those who are given the mandate by way of democratic elections. From the barangays to the towns, cities, provinces, to the halls of both houses of congress and up along to the palace by the Pasig river, it is us electorates who send them there. Apparently we have been choosing the wrong leaders in our country sans for few. (Hindi ko nilalahat).

In my lifetime I have written millions of words, wrapped in my columns appearing in several newspapers, both local and national, the need for leaders who can lift the poor out of their economic circumstances. Grinding poverty ! I remember during the administration of Benigno 'Noynoy ' Aquino he embraced a slogan, 'kung walang corrupt, walang mahirap’. Corruption remained unabated though. Graft and corruption locked in the Philippines as the second poorest country in South East Asia.

Poverty incidence in Malaysia is one percent, Vietnam 11 percent, Indonesia 13 percent, Singapore 0 percent and the Philippines 28.5 percent. That's despite government economists boast that the gross domestic product (GDP) continued to expand. I suspect it maybe window dressed. No more that the 15 percent of our countrymen are the beneficiaries. Most favored are the Chinese businessmen and politicians, like the Villars. There are millions more who are still dirt poor. Children sleeping on sidewalks. Kalam ang sikmura. Many are underfed.

Looking forward, there will be those who will seek elective office and will troop to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in early October this year to file their certificates of candidacies. The campaigning, albeit not yet allowed the voters will start feeling the handshakes with a smile from candidates. Please don't be deceived by the handshakes and the glowing promises you will hear from each one. Don't even be deceived by their looks and their singing and dancing routines. And most of all, don't receive the money greasing your palm. And furthermore stop soliciting contributions from them, so they won't have the advanced reason that they are forced to be corrupt, because the people push them so.

My personal reading is that in the next year elections, that will be more showbiz people running for public office, the popular ones will take a shot in the senate race. Names like Willie Revillame, Philip Salvador and Richard Gomez are on the radar.(naku po, naloko na). Presently the ‘Apat na Sikat’ composed of Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, Ramon’Bong’ Revilla are senators of the republic. (I think only Estrada, is qualified to be there). And make way for Camille Villar replacing mother Cynthia and Pia Cayetano can’t leave his brother Alan. As if it’s their birthright to be serving our country as members of the upper house.