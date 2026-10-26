DO WE NOW HAVE A “HOUSE OF REPRESENTATHIEVES”?

We have all witnessed moments in our nation's history when a court decision does more than resolve a legal dispute. It peels back the curtain. It exposes not merely what was done, but how power was exercised, how limits were tested, and how public trust was spent alongside public funds.

The recent decision of the Supreme Court declaring key portions of the 2024 and 2025 national budgets, as well as parts of the 2026 budget, unconstitutional belongs to that category of decisions. It is not simply a budget ruling but a clear constitutional warning shot.

For years, Filipinos were told that budgeting was too technical for ordinary citizens to understand. We were told to leave the numbers to the experts, the deliberations to the legislators, and the allocations to the committees. But the Supreme Court has now reminded the nation that constitutional violations often hide behind technical language. Sometimes the most dangerous abuses are committed not in darkness but in spreadsheets.

The Court's ruling did not merely invalidate numbers but challenged a pervasive, stinking culture in the HOR. It is a culture that appears to believe that constitutional restraints are inconveniences rather than commands. It is a culture that seems to view public funds as clay to be molded rather than a trust to be protected.

At the center of the controversy lies a troubling question: if the Constitution expressly limits Congress from increasing appropriations beyond what is allowed under the law, why did lawmakers proceed in a manner that the Court would later strike down?

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Hindi ito simpleng pagkakamali sa bookkeeping. Hindi rin ito ordinaryong usapin ng accounting procedures. At mas lalong hindi rin ito simpleng pagtatalo ng mga abogado tungkol sa interpretasyon ng batas. Ang nakataya rito ay ang integridad ng proseso kung paano ginagasta ang pera ng taumbayan.

Kapag sinabi ng Korte Suprema na lumampas sa itinakdang hangganan ng Konstitusyon ang paggamit ng kapangyarihan sa budget process, hindi lamang mga numero ang sinusuri kundi ang karakter din ng mga institusyong humahawak sa kaban ng bayan. At dito nagiging mas mabigat ang isa pang isyung kasalukuyang kinakaharap ng Kamara. Simple lang naman ang hiningi. Ipakita ang listahan. Aling proyekto ang pinondohan? Magkano ang halaga? Saang distrito ito inilaan? Sino ang nagpasok ng pondo? Walang labis, walang kulang.

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Yet the House of Representatives rejected a proposal that would have required the disclosure of Department of Public Works and Highways project allocations by congressional district, including project costs and the lawmakers who proposed them.

That refusal may have been controversial under ordinary circumstances. After the Supreme Court ruling, it becomes something else entirely. It becomes impossible to ignore. The issue is no longer transparency alone but credibility.

When an institution, rebuked by the highest court for constitutional violations in the budget process simultaneously, refuses to disclose who inserted projects and where billions of pesos are going, the refusal itself becomes part of the story. The question naturally changes. No longer do citizens ask: What are they hiding? Citizens begin asking: Why are they still hiding it?

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Ang mas nakababahala ay may mga ulat na nagsasabing may mga pondong lumitaw sa ilang distrito nang hindi man lamang alam ng mismong district representative. Pag-isipan natin iyon. May proyektong may pangalan ng distrito. May pondong inilaan. May gastusing nakatala. Ngunit wala umanong kaalaman ang kinatawan ng mismong distrito.

Kung totoo ito, sino ang nagpasok? Sino ang nag-apruba? Sino ang dapat managot? Sa isang maayos na sistema, hindi na dapat manghula ang publiko. Nakasulat dapat ito. Nakalathala dapat ito. Nakikita dapat ito. Subalit sa halip na pagbubunyag, tila mas pinili ang pagtatago. At iyon ang tunay na problema.

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Transparency is not a favor that government extends to citizens but a duty. Public office is not private property. Public funds are not private assets. Public projects are not private secrets. Every road, bridge, flood-control structure, and infrastructure project financed by taxpayers belongs to the public realm. Citizens have every right to know where the money goes and who directed it there.

The refusal to disclose this information therefore carries consequences beyond politics. It deepens suspicion. It weakens confidence. It fuels the perception that accountability is welcome only when convenient. Perhaps some members who voted against disclosure acted in complete good faith. That possibility should be acknowledged. Fairness demands it. But fairness also requires acknowledging another reality. The burden has changed.

Before the Supreme Court decision, the House could still ask the public for trust. After the Supreme Court decision, the House must earn it. And trust cannot be restored through secrecy. Trust cannot be rebuilt through closed-door budgeting. Trust cannot be recovered by withholding information that should have been public in the first place.

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Sa panahon ngayon, hindi na sapat ang sabihing legal ang isang aksiyon. Hindi na sapat ang sabihing dumaan ito sa proseso. Hindi na sapat ang sabihing naaprubahan ito ng mayorya. Ang mas mahalagang tanong ay kung ito ba ay nakapasa sa pamantayan ng pananagutan, katapatan, at transparency.

Sapagkat ang tunay na sukatan ng mabuting pamamahala ay hindi kung gaano kalaki ang pondong nailalaan kundi kung gaano kalinaw na maipaliliwanag kung saan ito napunta. Kung walang dapat itago, bakit ayaw ilabas ang listahan? Kung walang dapat ikatakot, bakit tutol sa pagsisiwalat ng mga pangalan? Kung walang dapat ikahiya, bakit natatakot sa liwanag?

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The Supreme Court has already spoken about constitutional limits. The public is now asking about moral limits. And until the House answers these questions with complete transparency, every rejected disclosure proposal, every unexplained insertion, every mysterious allocation, and every closed door will continue to feed a question that grows louder with every passing budget cycle, every controversy, and every refusal to let the public see what was done in its name.

A question that no press release can silence, no procedural defense can erase, a question that now hangs over the institution entrusted with the people's money: DO WE NOW HAVE A HOUSE OF REPRESENTATHIEVES?