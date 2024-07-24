Do you fear being disliked by others?

When I was younger, I always felt affected by what others said and thought about me. When I learn or hear something said about me especially if it's not pleasant, I feel bad about myself and think about how I can change their opinion. However, as I get older, I realize that no matter how good you think you are, there will always be people who will not be pleased with you. By accepting this fact, I have learned to manage my thoughts and emotions in such situations and not take everything as a big deal.

I have read the book "The Courage to Be Disliked" by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga which focuses on a deep understanding of Alfred Adler’s psychological theories through an unusual Socratic dialogue type. Beginning with standard beliefs on happiness, relationships, or personal progress, it forces its readers to rethink life.

It states that real freedom and joy arise when one stops needing other people’s admiration and love. In this case, Kishimi and Koga use conversations between a philosopher and a young man to present Adlerian psychology; their approach makes them different from the usual self-help books. A key message is that the term “self” is empowering because it emphasizes an individual’s ability to do things on their terms. People can respond differently to life without thinking about previous events or their contexts as proposed by Adlerian psychology. It encourages its readers to own their happiness as well as lead genuine lives.

Moreover, the desire to acknowledge others can minimize relationship quality. One might argue that if we cannot change how others perceive us, we are unlikely to grow personally; therefore, through this consideration, Kishimi and Koga have presented a faith where genuine relations based on true self can flourish!

Throughout their conversation, the authors touch upon different philosophical and psychological ideas, such as individual “tasks of life.” These tasks serve as a framework for personal growth, including the search for one’s place in society and the support of others. The book prompts readers to consider their own lives, which leads to a deeper understanding of oneself and a more significant approach to relationships.

Essentially, “The Courage to Be Disliked” is a thought-provoking journey through Adlerian psychology that challenges readers to break away from other people’s opinions, take charge of their lives, and create authentic relationships based on reality and self-awareness.

Thus, I am not afraid to be disliked by others, especially those that do not matter. What's important is that I get to please God in all my thoughts and actions and learn to be kind to others.