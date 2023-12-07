Doc Rob opens chiropractic, wellness clinic in Angeles

ANGELES CITY -- The Doc Rob and Associates opened its second wellness center here on December 6.

The opening ceremonies on Wednesday were led by Dr. Robert "Doc Rob" Walcher and his wife actress and beauty queen Patricia Javier, along with Angeles Councilor JC Parker-Aguas and former City Councilors Jericho Aguas and Maricel Morales-Agoncillo.

"You know why an annoying headache or persistent shoulder pain won't go away? It might be more than just stress or fatigue. It's often linked to one core issue, improper posture and misalignments," Doc Rob explained.

"Here at our clinic, we correct those alignments for a stress-free and pain-free life," he added.

Walcher is an award-winning chiropractor.

Chiropractic is an alternative medical system in that the practitioner takes a different approach from conventional medicine in diagnosing, classifying, and treating medical problems.

Chiropractic focuses on the relationship between the body’s structure – primarily that of the spine – and the body’s function. Doctors of chiropractic use hands-on therapy called manipulation (or adjustment) as their core procedure.

"At Doc Rob's, our experts precisely determine where your nerve system may be experiencing interference. Through an individual program of education and gentle and specific chiropractic adjustments, we can correct spinal misalignments (subluxations) and improve the body's innate healing abilities. Without this interference, overall wellness is maintained and improved," Javier, wife of Doc Rob, said.

The new Doc Rob and Associates Vitality Wellness Center is located at Mugunghwa Commercial Building, Friendship Highway, Barangay Pampanga, Angeles City (near Cafe Princess).

Clinic hours are Wednesday to Thursday - 9AM - 12NN, 1PM - 5PM; Friday to Sunday- 9AM 12NN, 1PM - 3PM. Contact 09311089808 for reservations.

The first Doc Rob and Associates Chiropractic Wellness Clinic is located at The Shoppes, The Infinity in Angeles City.