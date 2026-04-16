DOF: Importer accreditation extended to boost trade

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has extended the validity of importer accreditation from one year to three years and reduced its cost in a bid to boost trade.

The measures simplify the process, cut red tape and support the continuous flow of goods into the country.

“By extending the validity of importer accreditation, we are reducing red tape and enabling a more efficient trade system that can meet growing consumer demand and support local industries,” Secretary Frederick Go said. “This reform allows businesses to focus more on operations and growth rather than administrative requirements.”

Under a Customs Administrative Order (CAO) signed by Go, the accreditation fee has also been reduced from P2,000 per year (or P6,000 over 3 years) to a one-time payment of P5,000 for a 3-year period, lowering overall cost for importers.

To ensure continued compliance and up-to-date records, importers are required to submit an Annual Reportorial Compliance (ARC) within 30 days of their accreditation anniversary.

The CAO also clarifies the criteria and guidelines for automatic renewal.

Importers with six consecutive years of uninterrupted and compliant accreditation may qualify for automatic renewal.

The policy likewise covers Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) and Super Green Lane (SGL) Accredited Importers.

This reform supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to foster a more business-friendly environment, enabling enterprises to thrive and strengthening the country’s trade competitiveness.