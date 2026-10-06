Dog beating inside Angeles school under investigation

An alleged animal cruelty incident involving a dog inside the premises of Systems Plus College Foundation (SPCF) in Angeles City, Pampanga is being investigated after a video of a man reportedly hitting a dog circulated on social media.

The video was posted by the Facebook page Noah’s Ark Dog and Shelter, which alleged that the incident occurred inside the school premises.

In a statement posted on its social media accounts, the SPCF said the institution was made aware of the circulating material concerning the alleged mistreatment of a dog within its premises.

“The matter is taken seriously,” the school said, adding that an inquiry had been initiated to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The institution also said it had undertaken necessary measures while the matter is being addressed.

The SPCF added that it will take appropriate action based on the findings of its inquiry and applicable laws and institutional policies.

The school urged the public to allow legal processes to take their course.

Meanwhile, the office of Angeles City Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. called for an investigation into the reported incident.

In a statement dated October 5, 2026, Lazatin said his office received reports about a social-media post showing an alleged SPCF college dean beating a dog inside the school premises.

The congressman’s office also referred to subsequent social-media claims that the dog was allegedly placed inside an empty water drum after the reported beating.

Lazatin called on the Angeles City government, the Angeles City Police Office and the SPCF administration to investigate the incident and determine whether violations of law were committed. |via Tristan Jingco