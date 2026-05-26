DOH-3 intensifies campaign vs vax hesitancy

The Department of Health Region III (DOH-3) said it is intensifying community engagement efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy amid misinformation on immunization.

The agency said doubts over vaccine safety continue to affect immunization turnout in some communities.

The DOH said this prompted health officials to strengthen public education campaigns.

Divina Rae Bermudez, DOH-3 Child Health Medical Coordinator, said the agency’s Health Promotion and Communications Management units are conducting technical sessions involving barangay officials, health workers, and community leaders.

“Tinatawag namin itong localized technical sessions kung saan kasama natin ang barangay leaders at health workers upang maipaliwanag ng maayos ang kahalagahan ng bakuna,” Bermudez said.

The agency has tapped “vaccine champions” consisting of healthcare workers, mothers and community members in encouraging immunization in their respective areas.

“Hindi lang health workers ang vaccine champions natin. May mga nanay at community members din tayong tumutulong para hikayatin ang ibang magulang,” she added.

DOH-3 said that childhood immunization remains a priority under the government's efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and disease prevention.

The agency also assured the public that vaccines distributed in health centers undergo strict cold chain management and continuous monitoring to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Health workers are given regular training on proper vaccine handling, administration, and monitoring of possible adverse effects of immunization.

“Ang ating mga bakuna ay dumadaan sa mahigpit na monitoring at tamang temperature management upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga ito,” Bermudez said.

She stressed that vaccines remain among the most effective ways to prevent serious illnesses and complications among children.

“Ang bakuna ay isang proteksyon at pagmamahal para sa ating mga anak dahil nakatutulong ito upang maiwasan ang sakit at kumplikasyon,” she added.

The agency urged parents to seek accurate information from legitimate medical and government sources and coordinate with local health centers for vaccination schedules and child health services.