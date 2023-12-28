DOH-3 prepares hospitals for New Year celebration

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Health Region III (DOH-3) has assured that hospitals in the region have adequate resources for potential emergencies during the New Year celebration.

The agency, headed by Regional Director Corazon I. Flores, has conducted Hospital Preparedness Monitoring for Firework-related Injuries at Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH), and Bulacan Medical Center (BMC).

Flores reiterated during the visit the ‘Ligtas Christmas’ campaign which promotes ‘Healthy celebrations, Healthy handaan and Iwas Paputok’.

She said the agency is strongly advocating the safety and responsibility during festive seasons.

DOH reminded the public to be more conscious and responsible for their choices and actions to ensure healthier and happier New Year celebrations.

Flores was accompanied by JBLMGH Medical Center Chief Monserrat Chichioco and BMC Chief of Hospital Angelito Trinidad during the visit to the hospitals.

Flores said hospital heads and Provincial Health Officers assured the public that their facilities and manpower are prepared in the event of surge of incidents due to fireworks-related injuries, accidents, and other illnesses resulting from family and community gatherings and celebrations during the holidays.