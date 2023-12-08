DOH-3 to public: Be ready for disasters

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--- The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon has urged residents in the region to "be individually prepared" in case disasters strike.

During the observance of National Emergency Preparedness Day on Wednesday, DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development said that "everyone should take active steps in preparing for major disasters, particularly earthquakes."

The agency is creating an emergency plan that every member of the family knows and understands.

Another important part of preparations is having an emergency go-bag that can come handy when disaster response and rescue authorities call for an evacuation before or after a disaster like typhoons and floods hit.

A go-bag should contain maps, personal documents, chargers or power banks, a radio, an emergency blanket, a Swiss army knife, medicine, first-aid items, a flashlight, extra batteries, and sufficient food and water.

The agency said it is important to stay vigilant and heed the orders of disaster risk reduction and management authorities and local government officials.

“We should not resist evacuation when necessary. Evacuation procedures vary, making coordination with our local government units crucial. It will also help if one can participate in drills,” the agency said.