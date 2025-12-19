DOH asks public: Support 'Ligtas Christmas 2025'

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday asked the public to support the “Ligtas Christmas 2025” campaign aimed at ensuring a safe celebration of Christmas and New Year holidays.

The agency underscored the need to avoid common holiday “bad habits” that pose risks to health and safety.

These include excessive consumption of the “4Ms”, heavy alcohol intake, smoking and vaping, lack of physical activity and sleep deprivation due to extended gatherings and screen time, among others.

The “4Ms” — matamis (sweets), maalat (salty), mataba (fatty) and mamantika (oily) foods can trigger hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

To counter these risks, the DOH is urging families to embrace healthier celebrations through “TED”—Tamang Pagkain, Ehersisyo, at Disiplina.

This program includes cutting down on the 4Ms, avoiding excessive alcohol, maintaining regular meal schedules, and observing safe food-handling practices such as proper handwashing.

For safer travel, the agency reiterated the “BiyaHealthy” reminders, emphasizing vehicle readiness through BLOW-BAG-SET (brakes, lights, oil, water, battery, accessories, gas/fuel, self, electrical and tires).

The public is advised to avoid driving when sleepy or intoxicated, wear DTI-approved helmets and seatbelts, stay alert on the road, and avoid gadget use while driving.

Under the “Iwas Paputok” initiative, the DOH continues to encourage communities to opt for organized fireworks displays and safe alternatives to firecrackers, and to keep emergency hotlines accessible during the holidays.