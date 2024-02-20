DOH boosts campaign versus heart diseases

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon has intensified its campaign on the prevention of heart diseases which continue to increase in the region.

This is part of the observance of Philippine Heart Month this February.

DOH is encouraging the public to practice early health seeking behavior to prevent cardiovascular diseases, with heart attack and stroke among the common causes of death.

The DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development said cardiovascular illnesses mainly affect the heart and blood vessels, resulting in atherosclerosis and heart failure, among others.

“Before, only adults 40 years old and above were prone to develop heart diseases. Since 2020, we are also seeing risk factors, especially hypertension among those aged 20 years old and below. In Central Luzon, we have recorded cases of having strokes among children 10 years old and below,” the agency said.

The DOH stressed the need for the people to undergo assessment even before the disease develops or when someone is experiencing any of the symptoms of risk factors.

Individuals should adopt a healthy lifestyle and incorporate a variety of nutritious foods to reduce the likelihood of developing heart diseases, the agency said

“It is good to know your level of risk of developing cardiovascular disease. We have assessments available at our rural health units (RHUs) and hospitals. We also train staff even in workplaces to do these kinds of screening. We also give out free medicines at the RHUs. These are all part of our [DOH] effort towards prevention,” the agency said.

The DOH added that engaging in an active lifestyle or at least 150 minutes of exercise per week is one way to maintain our heart health through avoiding salty and fatty foods, eating more vegetables, quitting smoking and other substance use and moderately consuming alcohol.

The agency said that those who have been diagnosed with the disease already should be compliant with their medications and follow-up regularly with their health care provider to manage the disease.

"Members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation may also avail of primary care services through the Konsulta package not only among DOH facilities, but also in accredited private hospitals and clinics. The DOH and our partners will continue to intensify the advocacy towards maintaining the heart and do the necessary intervention to prevent and fight the disease as much as we can," the DOH said.