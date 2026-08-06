DOH brings prosthetic services to Pampanga

Persons with disabilities (PWDs), particularly amputees in Central Luzon, will soon be able to receive prosthetic fitting and rehabilitation services in Pampanga, the Department of Health (DOH) announced recently.

DOH Secretary Jose Pujalte Jr. said Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) will provide prosthetic measurements, fitting, and rehabilitation.

“Hindi na po kailangan ngayon lumayo. Hindi na po kailangan pumunta sa Maynila at dito na po gagawin,” Pujalte said.

The announcement was made during the observance of the 48th National Disability Rights Week in Pampanga, where government agencies and private groups distributed prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs, financial assistance, and other support services to PWDs.

Pujalte said many amputations are caused by road crashes and complications from chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

He said limb loss often leads to emotional and financial difficulties, especially for family breadwinners.

“Hindi natin natatanong, ang mga taong napuputulan ng paa o kamay, they spiral down into depression kasi lalo na kung dati sila ang nagbibigay ng hanapbuhay para sa kanilang pamilya. Sa pagbibigay ng bagong paa o kamay, maibabalik natin sila sa isang makabuluhang buhay,” he said.

Dr. Montserrat Chichioco, JBLMGH Medical Center Chief, said the recipients will undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation to help them regain mobility and properly use their prosthetic devices.