DOH freezes medicines prices in calamity areas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) over the weekend enforced a price freeze on essential medicines in areas under a state of calamity.

On its Facebook post, the DOH said the prices of more than 148 drugs, including vitamins and minerals, and prescription drugs against asthma and hypertension, are frozen for 60 days.

“Prices in an area or under a state of calamity or under an emergency shall be automatically frozen at their prevailing prices under automatic price control for a period of 60 days unless sooner lifted,” the DOH advisory read.

The agency added that the price freeze took effect on Friday in the National Capital Region, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, and Cainta in Rizal.

Other areas with price freeze on medicines are the towns of Pinamalayan and Baco in Oriental Mindoro, which are under a state of calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced "habagat" or southwest monsoon.

The DOH encourages consumers to report any overpricing or violations to by calling

DOH Hotlines: (632) 8651-7800 local 5003-5004 and (632) 165-364; E-mail: pddrugpricemonitoring@gmail.com; or DTI Hotline: 1-384 or email consumer@dti.gov.ph.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) last week enforced a 60-day price freeze on basic goods like canned sardines, processed milk, coffee, bread, instant noodles, salt, laundry soap, bottled water, and candles in calamity areas.