DOH: Healthy lifestyle key to avoid illnesses

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon said that adopting a healthier lifestyle is a key to avoiding various illnesses.

The DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development said that individuals, especially those who are significantly overweight, may develop type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cancer, and breathing disorders.

Aside from these, people with "unhealthy habits" may also develop gallbladder disease, gynecological problems, erectile dysfunction, and sexual health issues.

Factors that affect one's health include the consumption of foods that are high in fat and free sugars; and an increase in physical inactivity due to the increasingly sedentary nature of many types of work, changing modes of transportation, and increased urbanization, DOH said.

The center said these can be avoided by increasing physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes thrice a week, eating a balanced diet, and having positive self-esteem.

The agency added that obesity treatment includes a nutritionally adequate plan, physical activity, pharmacological treatment, surgery, and behavior modification.

Individuals with weight and diet problems should consult a registered nutritionist dietitian, the DOH said.

Records show that Central Luzon has a prevalence rate of 3.3 percent in terms of obesity or overweight individuals aged 0-59 months old.