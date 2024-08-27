DOH launches first TB Survivors Summit in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH), through its Center for Health Development, launched the country's first TB Survivors Summit in Central Luzon at Quest Plus Conference Center, Clark Freeport.

Themed "Sa Tibay ng Bayanihan, TB ay ating Wakasan!", the summit is part of the observance of Lung Month.

The event aims to encourage TB survivors to join patient support groups.

The summit served as a venue for survivors and support group leaders to share experiences, build collaborations, and work together towards ending TB in Central Luzon.

TB survivors from different sectors in Central Luzon, including TB People Philippines, TB HEALS, and Breathe Free PH discussed their initiatives and vowed to help in developing communities for TB patients.

DOH Regional Director Corazon FLores said that “Let us keep in mind our goals: to bridge the gaps in increasing TB case detection, TB treatment success, and TB preventive treatment rates to decrease mortalities caused by this disease."

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire noted the importance of working together towards a TB-free Philippines.

“I want for all of you to see the bigger picture of TB and its effects on the lives of Filipinos as a whole. Our problem with TB is a vicious cycle. Thus, we see that TB is a major health equity issue that is addressed by not only improving access to health services, but also improving the living conditions of our kababayans. Patient support groups are really important in our race to end TB," she said.

The summit is a partnership of the DOH with the Philippines Business for Social Progress and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.