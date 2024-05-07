DOH logs 122 Pertussis cases

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon reported 122 cases of Pertussis, with 10 fatalities in the region as of May 4, 2024.

The agency said that Tarlac province has the most number of cases at 40, followed by Bataan with 23; Pampanga, 21; Bulacan, 14; Nueva Ecija, 12; Zambales, 10; and Angeles City, two.

No cases have been recorded in Aurora province and Olongapo City from April 28 to May 4, 2024.

During the same period, no fatality was recorded.

The number of deaths this year stands at 10, with three deaths each reported in Pampanga and Bataan; one each in Bulacan and Tarlac and Zambales; and one in Angeles City.

The DOH noted that the current number of cases is 12,200 percent higher than in 2023.

The agency said that no Pertussis cases were logged last year and the average number of cases is currently at six per day.

Of the total number of cases, the majority were children less than six months old and the rest from the age group ranging from one to 10 years old.

The DOH said it is exercising caution in interpreting trends as the number of cases may still change as there may be late consultations and reports.

The effects of increasing immunization efforts to stem the outbreak may not be seen in the data until four to six weeks after they are started, the agency said.

DOH reiterated that the public should continue to practice proper respiratory hygiene, masking, handwashing and getting immunized or vaccinated to prevent Pertussis.