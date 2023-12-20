DOH logs 2,725 new Covid cases from Dec. 12 to 18

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday recorded 2,725 new Covid-19 cases across the country from December 12 to December 18, 2023.

The daily average cases rose from 260 to 389, an uptick of 50 percent, higher than the cases logged from December 5 to December 11, the DOH said.

The agency added that as of December 15, the total number of Covid-19 cases is at 4,128,961, with 4,334 tagged as active cases.

Of the 2,725 new cases, 16 were in severe or critical condition and 16 succumbed to the disease.

The total number of mortalities was posted at 66,795 out of the 4.1 million recorded infections since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The national average hospital bed occupancy for Covid-19 cases however remained at low risk, the DOH said.

The agency reported that only 12.9 percent of the 1,101 ICU beds for Covi-19 patients were utilized and only 18.3 percent of the 10,045 non-ICU beds were occupied.

DOH advised the public to continue wearing face masks when in public.

The agency also urged the public to take precautions against influenza-like illness (ILI) this season attributed to the lifting of health restrictions, crowding and more mobility.

Covid-19 and ILI, or even "walking pneumonia," have almost similar symptoms (fever, sore throat or cough) and could be determined through a throat swab or OPS (oropharyngeal swabs) and nasopharyngeal swabs or NPS, DOH said.

Children, the elderly and those who have comorbidities experiencing ILI symptoms should be tested in hospitals or at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

The public is also advised to continue observing minimum public health standards like cough and other respiratory etiquette.

The DOH also said that aside from flu and pneumonia, influenza and pneumococcal vaccines, especially for indigent elderly, are provided in health facilities.