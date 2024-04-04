DOH logs 48 pertussis cases in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) has logged 48 cases of pertussis or whooping cough in Central Luzon.

Data from the agency shows that as of March 30, 2024, some 29 cases were recorded in Tarlac province, 12 in Pampanga, four in Bulacan, one in Nueva Ecija, one in Bataan and one in Angeles City.

Of these figures, seven fatalities have been recorded -- three in Pampanga, one in Bataan, one in Bulacan, one in Tarlac and one in Angeles City.

DOH Central Luzon Director Corazon Flores said the agency's central office has pledged 3,000,000 doses of pentavalent vaccine for the region as a measure against pertussis.

Pentavalent vaccine is from the line of the DTaP vaccine, which protects against whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus, both for infants and children, preteens, teens, and adults.

Most of those afflicted with pertussis are under 5 years old, who are either unvaccinated or did not know their vaccination history, the DOH said.

Pertussis starts as a mild cough and cold that lasts about two weeks, followed by paroxysms or fits of coughing which lasts up to six weeks.

The DOH said pertussis is transmitted from person to person through coughing or sneezing.

The agency advised the public to practice good respiratory hygiene: cover coughs and sneezing, wash hands often, or use alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.