DOH: Make 'healthy choices' this holiday

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday encouraged the public to make "healthy choices" this holiday season prevent non-communicable but "killer illnesses."

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said these risks branded as “lifestyle diseases” include heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes.

With traditional feasts spread across Filipino tables during the Christmas season, he advised the public to avoid "excessive feasting".

Herbosa also advised the people to avoid fatty, sugary, and salty foods that may cause hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

“I think it’s about making healthy choices this Christmas season wherein heart attack, diabetes, and stroke happen," he said.

"It’s not forbidden to taste it. Salads, fruits are also nutritious. It’s also about moderation. Once you taste it, then okay, you’ve already tasted the food that was served. It’s nice to celebrate but we just don't want people to celebrate Christmas in hospitals," the health secretary said.

Herbosa added that the country's health system remains burdened, especially with the uptick of Covid-19 cases, and may be compounded by these “lifestyle diseases.”

In November, a Philippine Statistics Authority report showed that coronary heart disease was among the top diseases in the country, accounting for about 19.3 percent of mortalities last month alone.