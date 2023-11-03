DOH: Measles, rubella cases increase in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday that cases of measles and rubella increased in Central Luzon from January 1 to October 7, 2023.

In its surveillance report, the DOH said that a total of 1,823 (1,731 measles and 92 were rubella) cases were recorded across the country during the nine-month period.

Some 494 cases were posted in the same period in 2022, translating to a 269-percent increase in infections.

The DOH report shows that measles and rubella infections in Central Luzon went up by 538 percent.

The cases were observed in the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales.

Other regions in the country with reported spikes in infections include Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with 3,992 percent; Cordillera Administrative Region (950 percent); South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City (608 percent); and Caraga (305 percent); and Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental (225 percent).

The DOH added that it is continuously conducting measles and rubella vaccination drives under its "Chikiting Ligtas" program.