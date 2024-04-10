DOH monitors illnesses related to high heat index

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday that it is monitoring illnesses related to rising heat index in many parts of the country.

Eight areas were identified by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The areas with forecast high heat levels are Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 44°C; Bacnotan, La Union – 42°C; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 42°C; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43°C; Aborlan, Palawan – 43°C; Roxas City, Capiz – 42°C; Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 42°C; and Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42°C.

Pagasa said the heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

“The DOH is actively monitoring cases of heat-related illnesses,” said Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in the agency's social media platform.

While no data is available on cases, the agency urged the public to be on the lookout for symptoms of heat-related illnesses which include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms for heat cramps are painful muscle spasms; for heat exhaustion, fatigue, dizziness, vomiting, and lightheadedness; and serious heat stroke, loss of consciousness, confusion and seizures.

The DOH advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun especially at noon to about 4 pm.

The agency added that the people should stay hydrated.

Those who cannot avoid going out due to important reasons, bringing sun gears like umbrellas, hats and wearing light clothing is essential.