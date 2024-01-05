DOH records 3,147 COVID cases during the holidays

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 3,147 new Covid-19 cases all over the country during the past holiday season.

On Thursday, DOH said that transmission of the coronavirus was noted to be "low" and the cases "mild" in nature.

The agency said that only 40 cases or 1.28 percent, were critically ill.

Occupied intensive care unit beds for Covid-19 patients remained low at only 16 percent at its highest, averaging at 12 percent from November to December last year.

DOH said there is a low transmission and mild presentation of Covid-19 locally, according to the agency's tracker.

This shows a consistently low percentage of severe and critical cases among hospital admissions, currently at 11 percent.

In the past days of January 2024, the average number of new cases per day stood at 450, down 10 percent compared to cases from December 19 to 25.

DOH urged the public to continue wearing face masks when necessary and follow minimum health protocols.