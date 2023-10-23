DOH Region 3 advocates breast cancer prevention

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- In line with the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon has strengthened its advocacy and prevention of breast cancer and its early detection.

The DOH Center for Health Development (CLCHD) said that breast cancer is a disease in which breast cells grow abnormally and out of control, potentially spreading to areas outside the breast through blood vessels and lymph vessels.

It is a multifactorial disease influenced by various factors such as genetic susceptibility, environment, nutrition, and other lifestyle risk factors.

In 2020, DOH records show that breast cancer was the most common type of cancer among all age groups in the country. This is about 17.7 percent of new cancer cases and approximately 10.7 percent of cancer-related deaths nationwide.

The DOH CLCHD noted that although breast cancer can affect both women and women, it is more prevalent in females with approximately three out of 100 women at risk of developing compared to about one in 1,000 males.

To lower the risk of breast cancer, individuals are advised to avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption, manage their weight, control hormone therapy, engage in physical activity, consume more fruits and vegetables, and breast-feed.

The DOH also underscored the importance of regular screenings and self-examinations.

Early detection significantly enhances treatment outcomes and survival rates, the agency added.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer encompass changes in breast size, shape, or outline; nipple discharge; skin alterations; nipple position changes; the presence of new lumps; thickening or bumps in the breast or armpit; swelling in the armpit, collarbone, or breasts; and eczema-like rashes, crusting, scaliness, itching, or redness in or around the nipple.

Treatment options for breast cancer include surgery, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.