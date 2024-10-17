DOH strengthens programs for seniors

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon is strengthening programs for senior citizens in the region.

As of October 7, the number of senior citizens in the region reached 1,120,977.

Central Luzon Center for Health Development Program Officer Agnes Alipio said the agency is implementing the Healthy and Productive Ageing Strategic Framework to ensure better health for all aging Filipinos.

The beneficiaries receive health service packages and integration of continuum quality of care in various settings.

“Under this framework, we have four core strategies including health promotion, disease prevention, curative, and long-term care, which we are implementing in collaboration with different national government agencies, non-government organizations, and other stakeholders,” she said.

Aside from health promotion and awareness, the packages include free immunization against flu and pneumonia; screening for early detection of chronic diseases including common types of cancer; and appropriate clinical management of diseases to mitigate their severity.

Alipio said the DOH is working on increasing affordable access to essential medications and ensuring appropriate cost-effective use of current and new drugs.

The DOH is also giving health facilities across the region with the necessary logistics and commodities to ensure essential services for the elderly.

The agency also assists health workers for them to provide effective health services to senior citizens, she added.

The World Health Organization said the life expectancy of Filipinos is 67 years old for males and 73 years old for females.