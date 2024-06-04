DOH to immunize 1,500 girls vs HPV

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon said it will be hosting a provincial Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) community/school-based immunization on June 5, Wednesday at the Athletic Stadium of New Calrk City in Capas, Tarlac.

DOH data showed that HPV is responsible for more than 90 percent of cervical cancers.

The disease is preventable through vaccination and screening and manageable through early detection and appropriate treatment.

According to a DOH briefer, the vaccination drive aims to immunize 1,500 adolescent girls from ages 9 to 14.

The vaccination will cover some 17 municipalities in Tarlac province.