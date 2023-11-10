DOH to public: Get influenza vaccines

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) has encouraged residents in Central Luzon to get vaccinated against influenza for their safety and protection.

The agency said a total of 426,600 doses were allocated for residents of Region 3.

As of October 31, 2023, some 112,369 doses have been administered to children and elderly across the region, according to DOH.

The vaccine needs to be administered annually as influenza or "flu" is highly variable and can change rapidly, the agency said.

DOH Central Luzon said that influenza causes infections in the nose, throat, and lungs commonly transmitted through droplets and small particles from coughing or sneezing from infected individuals.

Symptoms of influenza include sudden onset of high fever, body aches, headaches, severe malaise, non-productive cough, sore throat, and rhinitis.

Among children, symptoms may manifest as rapid breathing, poor feeding, irritability, and dehydration, while the elderly may experience decreased alertness or delayed responses.

Influenza can lead to mild illness or even severe conditions that may result in fatalities, especially among vulnerable groups like senior citizens, the DOH added.

The agency urged the public to get jabbed before the onset of cold weather as this period often results in an increase in illnesses like colds, and makes an individual vulnerable to flu.

DOH assured that the influenza vaccine is safe noting that common side effects that may be experienced after jabbing include mild pain, occasional fever, runny nose, and sore throat.

But mild side effects may be expected as part of strengthening the antibodies that will fight against the flu and any flu-like symptoms post-vaccination are typically less severe than an actual flu infection, the DOH said.

The agency stressed that people with history of immediate hypersensitivity or anaphylaxis, or who experienced severe reactions after previous flu vaccinations, and allergic to egg protein (an ingredient in the vaccine production process) are advised against getting jabbed or abstain from receiving the vaccine.

In September this year, the DOH implemented an Influenza Vaccine National Policy which expanded the flu vaccination to various populations beyond senior citizens due to the increased availability of vaccine stocks.

Interested individuals may coordinate with the nearest health center in their respective areas.