DOH warns public against oil spill

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon issued safety tips for individuals who may be affected by the oil spill from the sunken Motor Tanker Terra Nova.

The agency said that oil spills endanger public health and can harm people in many ways, like direct physical contact, contamination, destruction of food sources and habitats, and in some cases, reproductive health problems.

Depending on how people come in contact with an oil spill, DOH said an affected individual may experience nausea, eye irritation, increased blood pressure, irregular heart rhythm, headache, loss of appetite, and difficulty concentrating.

An affected person may experience skin irritation, blisters, burns, peeling skin, and dermatitis.

The agency said there will also be signs of vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, coughing, irritability, and unconsciousness when ingested through contaminated food and water.

Large amounts may result in convulsions, coma, or death, it added.

DOH stressed that parents need to ensure that their children are away from affected areas.

Kids usually play on the ground and are at higher risk of ingestion since they frequently put their hands in their mouths.

In affected areas, drinking water should be clean and comes from approved water sources.

The agency said that food cleanliness for both humans and farm animals must be ensured.

"It would help to put up warning signs in affected areas, near affected bodies of water for the public," it added.

As first aid for people who were exposed to the oil, the agency advised to decontaminate by removing all clothes and wash exposed parts of the body with mild soap and water.

Individuals experiencing any symptoms from exposure to the oil spill should seek immediate medical assistance from the nearest health facility and healthcare professional or call the DOH hotline 1555.