DOJ: Reforms to boost criminal justice system

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Several reforms will be implemented by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to strengthen the criminal justice system in the country.

During the 14th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency, Regional Prosecutor Jesus Simbulan said the reforms will be done through the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

The reforms include the implementation of Department Circular No. 020, series of 2023, which mandates the proactive involvement of prosecutors in case build-up.

“This means that if a case is initially referred to us, either by private individuals or law enforcement agencies, we will first assess whether the complaint filed before our office meets the criteria of prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty. If it does not meet that criterion, we will recommend further case build-up, wherein we will assist and guide them on what more needs to be done to strengthen the complaints submitted to our offices,” Simbulan said.

Second among the measures is the implementation of Department Circular No. 015, series of 2024, which involves the 2024 DOJ NPS rules on preliminary investigation and inquest.

This is expected to improve the procedure of investigating criminal cases before they are filed in court.

Simbulan said the NPS is expediting the resolution of long-pending cases where detainees have already served excessive time in detention relative to their potential sentences.

This involves a thorough review of such cases in collaboration with the Public Attorney's Office, local government units, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, in accordance with Department Circular No. 008, series of 2023.

"We reviewed these cases. For some, we expedited the process, while for others, if they needed to be released, we allowed them to be released. The court granted their release upon motion of the Public Attorney's Office. So, we worked together to expedite the process and facilitate their release. We also reviewed which cases could be dismissed due to lack of interest from the complainants,” Simbulan said.

He added that the implementation of Department Circular No. 015 and Department Circular No. 008 has provided methods to expedite processes and identify cases that should proceed to court.

“Before, our threshold and criteria were only probable cause. If there was probable cause, we would already file the case before the court. But now, the threshold has become prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction. If our evidence is not strong enough, we will not allow it to reach the court. So, even for those already in court, we allowed their release due to this,” he said.

During the first semester of 2024, Central Luzon accounted for 13.52 percent of the nationwide total caseload with a disposition rate of 93.40 percent. In the first half of 2024, the region’s share of successful prosecutions nationally was 8.61 percent, with a success rate of 89.44 percent.

From 2019 to August 2024, over 350 qualified individuals in Central Luzon received financial assistance from the DOJ through its Board of Claims, particularly under the Victims Compensation Program.

The NPS noted that achieving targets for case disposition and prosecution success rates was made possible by significant changes to the criminal case process and programs.

Through the reforms, the DOJ demonstrates its dedication to upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of all individuals, and ensuring that justice is served.