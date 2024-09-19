DOLE-3 bares labor protection programs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Luzon said on Wednesday that it is actively strengthening labor protection and employment programs in Central Luzon.

During the 17th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency, DOLE Assistant Regional Director Alejandro Inza Cruz said the agency is creating employment, enhancing human resources, protecting workers' welfare and maintaining industrial peace.

The official cited the agency’s year-round job fairs, which connect job seekers with employers.

"At the Labor Day job fair, over 5,432 participants applied for more than 34,000 available vacancies, with 290 applicants hired on the spot. Similarly, the June 12 Independence Day job fair attracted 3,644 attendees, resulting in 246 immediate hires. Altogether, DOLE's job fairs this year have led to over 3,000 on-the-spot hires," Cruz said.

As to labor standards compliance of industries, he said DOLE Central Luzon has inspected more than 4,000 establishments.

These include firms involved in manufacturing, construction, agribusiness, and business process outsourcing.

The inspections of companies are meant to address workplace issues and uphold workers' rights, Cruz said.

The agency implemented the Integrated Livelihood Program, where about 5,000 beneficiaries in Central Luzon received P65 million in livelihood support this year.

The recipients included 590 parents of child laborers. They received livelihood packages designed to lift their children out of hazardous labor and ensure sustainable incomes.

Other beneficiaries of DOLE's programs are 83 jeepney drivers and operators affected by the public utility vehicle modernization program. They received P30,000 worth of assistance to help them start small businesses; grocery and rice retailing packages to 44 parolees to support their reintegration into society; and temporary jobs to 175,810 individuals this year and disbursing P966.96 million in wages.

“These programs not only provide immediate assistance but also restore workers’ dignity by enabling them to contribute to society. Our aim is to ensure that every Filipino worker enjoys full, decent, and protected employment,” Cruz said.